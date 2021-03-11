Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $13.38 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,000. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 481,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

