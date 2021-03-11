Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. 997,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.