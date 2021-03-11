KeyCorp Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $46.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

