Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Kiadis Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

