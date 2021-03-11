King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

NYSE SAP opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

