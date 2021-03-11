Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KINS stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.