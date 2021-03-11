KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Up 7.3%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $296.29 and last traded at $294.10. Approximately 1,944,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,275,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.04.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Get KLA alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.