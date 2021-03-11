Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.