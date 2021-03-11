KP Tissue (KPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.59.

KPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

