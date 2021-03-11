Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Up 18.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s stock price shot up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. 1,219,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,222,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

