Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Up 18.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s stock price shot up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. 1,219,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,222,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit