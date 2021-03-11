L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.74 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.87. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

