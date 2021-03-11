La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Earnings History for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

