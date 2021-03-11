La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

