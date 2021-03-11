Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 214,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

