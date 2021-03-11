Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $12.92 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

