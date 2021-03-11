Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $12.92 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit