Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $115.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the lowest is $112.70 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 287.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 582,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.