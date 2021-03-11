Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Total (NYSE:TOT) Financial Contrast

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Total’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.50 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.34 Total $200.32 billion 0.64 $11.27 billion $4.38 11.02

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Laredo Petroleum and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Total 0 7 10 0 2.59

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.08%. Total has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Total’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

