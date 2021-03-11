LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.02 ($157.67).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €110.92 ($130.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.59. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

