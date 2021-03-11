Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

LGEN opened at GBX 282.09 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Insiders have bought a total of 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

