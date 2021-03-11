Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 9%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 140,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 152,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.