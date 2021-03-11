Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 9%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 140,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 152,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

