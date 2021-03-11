LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

