Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $87.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lennar by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lennar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Lennar by 214.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $88.43 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

