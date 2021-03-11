Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FINMY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

