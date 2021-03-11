LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. LHC Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $182.91 on Thursday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.