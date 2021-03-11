Liberty Latin America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 777% compared to the average volume of 152 call options.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 438,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

