Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,690,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00.

LBRT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

