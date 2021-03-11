Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,790. The company has a market cap of $322.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.