Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,790. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

