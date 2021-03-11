Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.68. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,797. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

