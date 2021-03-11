Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

