Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

