Litecoin Price Tops $202.11 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $202.11 or 0.00349684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $13.47 billion and approximately $4.88 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,632,927 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

