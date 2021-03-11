Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

