LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger Buys 5,710 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger purchased 5,710 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $19,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LIVX stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit