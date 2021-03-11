LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger Buys 5,710 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger purchased 5,710 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $19,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LIVX stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

