LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 655.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $43.97.
LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
