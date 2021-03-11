loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

