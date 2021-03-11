loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

LDI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

