Loom Network Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $30.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00713853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

