Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.01. 68,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

