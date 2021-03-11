Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

