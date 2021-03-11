Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Analysts at Rowe

Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

