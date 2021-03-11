Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LYRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

