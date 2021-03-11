Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,654 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

