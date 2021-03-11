Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,682 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 108.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $464.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.84 and its 200-day moving average is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

