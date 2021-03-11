Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

