Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 on April 7th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.