Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Magna International reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Magna International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

