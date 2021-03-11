Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,764 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 108,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,124. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.