MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 551,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 636,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

