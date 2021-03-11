Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of Malibu Boats worth $108,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.9% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

MBUU opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.