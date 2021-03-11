Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

